Pakistan reports 914 more COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,231, ARY News reported, quoting the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 914 new cases of the virus emerged when 44,496 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 955,657.

Statistics 28 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,496

Positive Cases: 914

Positivity % : 2.05%

Deaths : 20 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 28, 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.05%.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 901,201 after 910 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

As of June 28, as many as 11,978,339 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 2,815,454 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

Read more: ASTRA ZENECA, CANSINO OUT OF STOCK AT KARACHI VACCINATION CENTRE

A total of 14,793,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

16,560 health workers contract COVID-19 in Pakistan

As many as 16,560 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, said sources.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,893 doctors, 2,363 nurses and 4,304 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 163 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.