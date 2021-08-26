Pakistan accepts US, NATO’s requests to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accepted the requests made by the United States (US) and NATO for providing assistance in evacuations from Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The US Embassy has requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers via military aircraft. It has been asked to allow transit passengers under three categories.

The categories include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries.

It was learnt that the landing of evacuation flights begins from August 26 at Islamabad International Airport, whereas, 3,000 passengers will arrive at the Islamabad airport via flights till August 31.

Following the permission, the passengers of at least eight flights will be allowed for transit stay of 21 days. The flights from Kabul could also land in Karachi.

It emerged that 500 passengers per flight will be permitted to stay at the airport’s hotel after getting transit visas.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the passengers will reside in the airport hotel.

Yesterday, it emerged that Pakistan completed its preparations at three major airports for transit passengers ahead of the new series of flights from Kabul.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued relevant directives to the airport management regarding the transit passengers as evacuation flights were continued at full pace from Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

The evacuation flights could land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The management of the three major airports had completed the preparations for facilitating the transit passengers, whereas, the Airports Security Force (ASF) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also directed to prepare for the transit passengers.