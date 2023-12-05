Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in the exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the South Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in the Sararogha area of the South Waziristan district.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists. However, during an intense fire exchange, Sepoy Ahmed Ali from Charsada having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists in the area.

Read more: Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

Last month, eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Sararogha area.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.