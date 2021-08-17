Pakistan attracts $1.9bn foreign investment in July

KARACHI: Pakistan attracted $1.9 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first month of the current fiscal year, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday showed.

According to figures, the overall foreign private investment dropped by 30 per cent to $88 million in July.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw net outflows of $1.1 million, registering a 98 per cent decline compared to the same period of last year.

The government sector attracted $1 billion worth of foreign direct investment.

