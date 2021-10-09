Pakistan condemns drone attack at Saudi’s King Abdullah Airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday condemned the recent drone attack by Houthi militants at King Abdullah Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, causing injuries to people and damaging property.

“We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said such attacks not only violate the international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, calling for immediate cessation of these attacks.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the kingdom against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

According to Reuters, ten people were injured in two explosives-laden drone attacks at King Abdullah airport late on Friday and early on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said.

