Government forms commission to investigate “foreign conspiracy”

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced the federal cabinet has formed a commission to investigate the alleged foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader told media that Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan will lead the commission which will probe the alleged “threatening memo” which reportedly points towards regime change in Pakistan and also mentions ‘no-confidence vote’.

Fawad Chaudhry said the commission will look into how the conspiracy was hatched and who was involved from within the country.

QUOTE OF #2021 depicting state of affairs of the state of #Pakistan :

“Our leadership in every single institution is either obliged, corrupt or compromised.” LT General (retd) Tariq Khan

Please identify the obliged, corrupt, compromised leadership in your institutions. pic.twitter.com/5vTbuH28JX — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) December 22, 2021

The minister said eight to nine opposition leaders were approached by a foreign embassy which got commitments from them. He said intelligence agencies have records of their meeting.

He also announced that the contents of the letter will also be presented in the National Assembly tomorrow ahead of no-confidence vote so that the nation can see who is siding with whom.

The letter

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had a letter that carried evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

The opposition parties got accused of supporting the conspirators. It resulted in the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly ruling out their no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

However, the premier did not tell the journalists from where it was written to him.

