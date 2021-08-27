Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, COAS tells US

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Ageler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and the latest situation in Afghanistan were discussed in detail, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Also Read: UK INTELLIGENCE CHIEF CALLS ON COAS BAJWA TO DISCUSS AFGHANISTAN SITUATION

COAS Bajwa said, “Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and our sole aim is helping achieve a peaceful, sovereign stable and prosperous Afghanistan”.

He strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attacks at Kabul airport and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He also reiterated the combined resolve to fight terrorism and extremism to the core.

Also Read: COAS HOPES AFGHAN SOIL WON’T BE USED AGAINST ANY OTHER COUNTRY

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked Gen Bajwa for the special assistance in the evacuation operations from Kabul.