KARACHI: At least 94 persons were injured in incidents of celebratory gunfire on the night of Independence Day in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue authorities.

The nation is celebrating 79th Independence Day today with national zeal and Fervour and a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

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As per details, one woman was killed and 94 others were injured in separate incidents of aerial firing reported across Karachi during Independence Day celebrations.

According to Chhipa rescue authorities, the woman who lost her life in the aerial firing was identified as Nida.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The casualties included 56 men, 15 women, 15 boys and eight girls, according to rescue officials.

Read more: Nation celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal, fervour

Chhipa said incidents of aerial firing were reported from various parts of the city during Independence Day celebrations. Rescue officials confirmed that one woman was killed in the firing incidents, while dozens of others sustained injuries.

Celebratory fire on happy occasions is a norm in Pakistan. But this celebration also claim several lives of innocent people in the country.

Karachi, the country’s largest city, have thousands of licensed and un-licensed arms in people’s hands, which usually use them to celebrate on happy occasions.