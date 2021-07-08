Pakistan rejects Indian denial of involvement in terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the Indian denial of involvement in the terrorist attack in Lahore on June 23 and said that Islamabad has irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Pakistan rejects Indian denial of involvement in the 23 June 2021 terrorist attack in Lahore.

It read, “There is irrefutable evidence of India’s aiding, abetting and financing of this terrorist incident. We have pointed out in the past also Indian state-sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.”

The FO spokesperson said, “There is no doubt that the intelligence agency from across the border was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Pakistan. Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is the most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.”

“Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.”

“It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account.”

On July 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again urged the global community to mobilise international institutions against India for its role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

In a series of Tweets, PM Imran had said, “Once again, planning and financing of Lahore terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behavior.”

The prime minister had appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He had commended the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies.

“I instructed my team to brief the nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & military intelligence agencies.”

The premier had said that excellent coordination among civil and military intelligence agencies led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.