Pakistan logs 84 Covid deaths, 4,062 new cases

ISLAMABAD: As many as 84 deaths and 4,062 cases were reported during the previous 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 on Thursday.

It said the nationwide death toll rose to 26,497 after 84 more people died of the viral disease.

A total of 63,161 samples were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 4,062 came back positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,194,198.

Infection rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, the NCOC, Pakistan’s top platform overseeing the Covid response, said, adding the number of patients in critical care has climbed to 5,383.

4,136 more patients recuperated from the disease, taking the number of people who have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,076,112.

