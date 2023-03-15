Pakistan Railways changes train timings

Pakistan Railways (PR) has notified the changes in the train timings for summer season which will come into effect on April 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Railways (PR) changed the timings of six express trains for the summer season. According to the new timings, Hazara Express will depart from Karachi City station at 7:35 am instead of 7:00 am.

Pakistan Express will leave Karachi Cantt station at 13:30 instead of 14:00. The passenger train will depart from Karachi and Lahore at 17:00 instead of 16:30.

Millat Express will leave Karachi Cantt station at 17:00 instead of 17:30. Tezgam Express will leave Karachi Cantt station at 18:00 instead of 17:30.

READ: PAKISTAN RAILWAYS INCREASES PLATFORM TICKET PRICE



Allama Iqbal Express will depart from Karachi Cantt station at 18:30 instead of 15:30. Other trains will be operated as per the previous schedule, according to the PR spokesperson.

RABTA app

In February, Pakistan Railways shifted the entire system to Railway Automated Booking & Travel Assistance (RABTA) app in order to modernise the operations of the railway department.

Railways in collaboration with Chinese companies introduced the RABTA application which will enable passengers to book a ticket or taxi, food and hotel with a single tap.

On this occasion, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the app will charge an additional Rs9 from the passenger on each railway ticket, while a discussion is underway with the federal government about the issue of excise duty on air tickets.

The federal minister further said that the application will also enable citizens to parcel booking and track train timings.

He said that this service is introduced on a revenue-sharing basis with China, and this app is an important step in improving the operational matters of Railways.

Comments