Pakistan records 120 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,191 infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 120 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,535.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,148,532 after the emergence of 4,191 new infections.

Statistics 28 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,306

Positive Cases: 4191

Positivity % : 6.83%

Deaths : 120 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 28, 2021

Overall 1,026,082 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.83% as compared to yesterday’s 6.42 per cent.

The NCOC said 5,515 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,581,591 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 61,306 in the past 24 hours.