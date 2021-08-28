Pakistan records 120 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,191 infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 120 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,535.
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,148,532 after the emergence of 4,191 new infections.
Statistics 28 Aug 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,306
Positive Cases: 4191
Positivity % : 6.83%
Deaths : 120
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 28, 2021
Overall 1,026,082 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.83% as compared to yesterday’s 6.42 per cent.
The NCOC said 5,515 people are in critical condition.
Pakistan has administered 50 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in Feb, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.
“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, the country’s top platform that oversees Covid response had tweeted.
“If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!!”