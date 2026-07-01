ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India’s statement regarding its strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan, with Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi describing New Delhi’s remarks as “baseless.”

Responding to a media query about a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs on June 29, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan’s actions were “legitimate, targeted and proportionate” operations against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan.

“The preposterous statement has been made by a country that has historically interfered in and undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbouring countries, in contravention of the UN Charter, the Foreign Office said. “India continues to suppress the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of the relevant UN resolutions”.

Tahir Andrabi further stated that India has also been actively aiding and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan, in violation of the relevant UN Security Council sanctions regime.

PR No. 158/2026 Statement by the Spokesperson 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rg73rPGrWd — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 1, 2026

“India continues to play the role of a regional spoiler. Its baseless accusations and inflammatory statements against Pakistan must not be entertained,” Andrabi said.

He added that Pakistan would continue to take all appropriate measures to uphold the safety and security of its citizens in accordance with international law.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized four incoming drones launched by the Afghan Taliban regime across the border in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Pakistan Army warned that such gimmicks of the Taliban regime are aimed at misleading the Afghan population suffering under their oppressive regime.

Earlier this week, Pakistan also issued a strong démarche to the Afghan Taliban regime following the recent terrorist attack in Karachi.

In a subsequent intelligence-based operation and precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Pakistani security forces killed 29 terrorists.

The operations followed an attack on a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, where three attackers were killed and an Afghan national was arrested in an injured condition. Three Rangers personnel were martyred and four others were injured in the assault.