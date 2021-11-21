Pakistan reports 313 new Covid cases, four deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed four more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,659, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 313 more people were infected with the virus.

A total of 40,019 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 313 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.78 per cent.

READ: NCOC WANTS COVID VACCINATION RAMPED UP AFTER MEASLES, RUBELLA DRIVE

At present, 1,054 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Statistics 21 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,019

Positive Cases: 313

Positivity %: 0.78%

Deaths : 4

Patients on Critical Care: 1054 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 21, 2021

On November 14, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions from cities with over 40 per cent population vaccinated.

The NCOC had decided in its session to review the corona restrictions over improvement in the situation of the pandemic in the country.

“The review on the restrictions is meant to encourage the citizens,” the NCOC said in a statement.

Corona restrictions will be eased out in the cities having a better rate of vaccination, according to the NCOC. “It will help to bring life to normal routine in these areas”.

READ: MERCK COVID PILL BACKED FOR EU EMERGENCY USE

“Around half population of Peshawar, Narowal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhimbir, Bagh and Mirpur have been vaccinated,” the NCOC said.

Moreover, over half population of citizens has been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines in Islamabad, Skardu, Gilgit and Ghizer.

Corona restrictions had been lifted in the cities having over 40 per cent vaccination rate of population, while the prohibitions will remain to continue in the cities having less than 40 per cent vaccination rate.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!