Pakistan reports most daily COVID-19 deaths in five months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours — the highest number of virus-related causalities in the last five months, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 6,24 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths — its highest daily death toll since March 8 — according to data from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 16,229 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 624 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 3.83 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 12 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,299

Positive Cases: 624

Positivity %: 3.83%

Deaths: 11

Patients on Critical Care: 142 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 12, 2022

According to the data issued by NIH, 142 coroanvirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 COVID-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.

Read More: 87pc eligible Pakistanis fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

Comments