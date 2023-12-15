Cop martyred in terror attack on Tank Police Lines

TANK: A policeman was martyred and another was injured when terrorists attacked Tank Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a group of terrorists attacked Tank Police Lines with the latest weapons. As a result, a cop embraced martyred while fighting the terrorists and other sustained injuries.

One of the terrorists was also gunned down in the fierce exchange of fire. Heavy contingents of police have surrounded the Tank Police Lines.

Earlier in November, a cop was martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a Punjab Highway Patrolling Post in Mianwali.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, more than 10 terrorists attacked Eisa Khel Kundal patrolling the post in the early hours.

An exchange of fire took place between the suspects and PHP officials who foiled an attempt of the suspects to enter the building.

The firing left two terrorists dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan martyred. IG Punjab Police Usman Anwar said the police were on alert after an intelligence report about the attack.