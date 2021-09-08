Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. It added, “After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes.”

Pakistani government would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment, said the FO spokesperson.

READ: EU ENVOY CALLS ON COAS QAMAR BAJWA, LAUDS PAKISTAN’S ROLE IN AFGHANISTAN: ISPR

Pakistan has also urged the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert a possible humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed the hope that the new political dispensation will work for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, said Foreign Office in a statement.

“We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a statement.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHRY SAYS PREMATURE TO COMMENT ON CARETAKER SETUP IN AFGHANISTAN

The spokesperson further said: “We have noted the latest announcement about the formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.”

The FO expressed hope that the new political dispensation will also work towards taking care of the humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.

It further said: “Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.”