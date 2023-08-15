Pakistan-US have shared interests in counterterrorism, regional stability: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The Department of State’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said Tuesday that Pakistan and the United States (US) have shared interests in counterterrorism and regional stability, ARY News reported.

In a significant development, the United States has expressed its willingness to collaborate closely with Pakistan to tackle the menace of militant and terrorist groups.

During a press conference, State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, highlighted the ongoing communication between the two nations regarding the Afghanistan situation and the imperative need for counterterrorism dialogue. “Our shared interest with Pakistan lies in combating threats to regional stability,” Patel emphasized, underlining the United States’ preparedness to work jointly with Pakistan against such groups.

This collaborative approach comes amid concerns voiced by Pakistani authorities over the fate of $7 billion worth of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Pakistani Ambassador in Washington DC, Masood Khan, revealed that there are indications that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and potentially the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) are exploiting the abandoned military resources to target Pakistan.

“We maintain regular communication with Pakistani leadership to discuss the Afghanistan situation, engaging in counterterrorism dialogue and bilateral consultations”, said Vedant Patel.

Mr Patel expressed solidarity with Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of its citizens while maintaining the rule of law. When queried about specific actions being taken, Patel referred inquiries to the Department of Defense.

With the recent announcement of the appointment of a new Prime Minister in Pakistan who will oversee elections within the next 90 days, questions emerged about the United States’ stance on this matter.

The spokesperson acknowledged the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and government and revealed that Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar has been designated as the caretaker Prime Minister. The United States anticipates close collaboration with the interim government to facilitate the upcoming elections.

The spokesperson reiterated the United States’ commitment to ongoing cooperation with Pakistan on various fronts, including economic stability, prosperity, security, and the conduct of free and fair elections. Throughout this transitional phase, the United States pledges support for Pakistan’s dedication to upholding democracy and the rule of law.

This new era of partnership between the United States and Pakistan marks a significant step forward in addressing shared concerns and working towards regional stability and security.