Pakistani tennis player smashes world record for most serves in a minute

Pakistan’s Talha Waheed has aced his way to a world record, smashing the mark for most tennis serves in a minute, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.

Waheed destroyed American John Perry’s 2019 record of 42 by delivering 59 successful serves in a November attempt that was ratified this week.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hailed the 47-year-old’s achievement as a major inspiration for young players. “This is exactly the boost Pakistani tennis needs,” he said.

Guinness World Records, originally known as The Guinness Book of Records, is an internationally recognised reference established in 1955 after an argument about which was the fastest game bird in Europe.

Today, Guinness World Records serves as the global authority on record-breaking, celebrating remarkable and often bizarre achievements.

