Swedish players break Guinness world record for 13-hour table tennis rally

STOCKHOLM: Swedish table tennis players Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson have shattered the Guinness world record for the longest table tennis rally.

Known as the Spin Duo Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson set a new record which lasted an astonishing 13 hours, 37 minutes and 6 seconds.

The record-breaking feat took place at Slice Malmö, a ping-pong bar in Malmo, Sweden.

Both players underwent intense physical and mental training over four months which ultimately paid off.

They lobbed the ball back and forth without a single break, fueled by determination and cheered on by friends and family who celebrated at the finish.

The players even managed to eat while keeping the ball in play, showcasing their unwavering focus and multitasking skills.

The record-breaking rally was closely monitored by technical support to ensure that it met the strict criteria of being continuous with no breaks between passes.

When Ohlsson and Nilsson surpassed the previous record, held by two players from the UK since June, they erupted in cheers, celebrating their historic achievement.

This feat is not the only recent record-breaking attempt in the table tennis world.

In March, a table tennis club in Northern Ireland set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally.

Read More: China completes Olympic table tennis gold clean sweep

Earlier, China completed a clean sweep of the Olympic gold medals in table tennis by winning the women’s team title in Paris, the sixth time the Chinese have collected the full set.

The Chinese women withstood a brave Japanese challenge but eventually overpowered their opponents 3-0, their fifth gold from five competitions at the Games.

The first tie, a doubles match pitting China’s Chen Meng and Wang Manyu against Hina Hinata and Miwa Harimoto, went down to the wire, the Chinese edging it 12-10 in the deciding fifth game.