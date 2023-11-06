24.9 C
Pakistanis won't elect next PM from Lahore: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Monday that Pakistan would not elect the next prime minister from Lahore, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the local government (LG) by-polls results proved that people are supporting PPP from Sukkur to Karachi.

He refuted the media reports about a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and said that the media reports were old.

He said that a contact was made between Sharif and Zardari at the time of PML-N supremo’s return to Pakistan.

Bilawal said that PPP won’t close doors for anyone. He claimed that February 8 would be the victory day for the People’s Party.

Commenting on the LG by-poll results, Bilawal asked opponents to stop launching criticism after the PPP’s victory. He said that PPP will find a solution of water issue in Karachi soon.

He criticised PML-N’s demand for legal action against President Arif Alvi for dissolving the assemblies. The PPP leader said that the Constitution gives opportunity to Arif Alvi to remain president until a new president is elected.

Bilawal said that PPP has adopted a clear stance on terrorism. He vowed that the PPP would find a permanent solution to eradicate terrorism and implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

He said that Pakistanis won’t pardon the people involved in the May 9 riots. He said that Pakistanis won’t elect their next PM from Lahore.

