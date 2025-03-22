Pakistan’s special envoy meets Afghan foreign minister in Kabul

KABUL: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, called on Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday in Kabul, ARY News reported.

In the meeting, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan were discussed. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagements and dialogue to further consolidate bilateral relations.

In a statement on X, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said that he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.

According to Afghan media, foreign minister Muttaqi emphasized that obstacles to trade and transit benefit neither side and stressed that unrelated issues should not be linked together. The gradual and dignified return of Afghan refugees was also raised during the meeting.

Read More: Pakistan’s Special Representative called on Afghan Foreign Minister

The Pakistani envoy also stated that ensuring security in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region, pledging to ease the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens, Afghan media reported.

Met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, today.

Reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement & mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagements and dialogue to further consolidate bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/cxMKcjkETn — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) March 22, 2025

Additionally, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq also met with Acting Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi.

In the meeting bilateral trade and economic relations as well as cooperation in areas of transit and connectivity were discussed. The two sides agreed to harness the full potential of regional trade and connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq underlined Pakistan’s commitment to mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.

Notably, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq is undertaking the visit at the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Read More: Terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, Pakistan tells UN

Earlier, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Munir Akram, informed the world community about terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan.

Addressing the UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan, Munir Akram said that the Afghan interim government has failed to address the menace of Afghanistan-based terrorist outfits, including Al-Qaida, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Munir Akram said that the TTP, a terrorist organisation operating from Afghanistan and comprising around 6,000 militants, has been launching attacks on Pakistan from safe havens along the Afghanistan border.