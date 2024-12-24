Pakistan’s Special Representative called on Afghan Foreign Minister

KABUL: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, called on Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday in Kabul.

According to the statement issued, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and his delegation were warmly received by senior Interim Afghan Government (IAG) officials in Kabul.

“In the meeting, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, raising the level of diplomatic relations, trade, transit and public affairs were discussed”, the statement added.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the Afghan government is committed to positive relations with Pakistan, urging the better use of common grounds in the political, economic, trade and transit sectors.

Afghan foreign minister stressed that trade and transit exchange between Afghanistan Pakistan can be further promoted when coordination on the government level increases, movement of citizens facilitated and efforts are made to resolve existing problems.

Sadiq Khan conveyed the congratulatory messages and good wishes of foreign minister Ishaq Dar to the Afghan foreign minister, emphasizing the positive relations between both countries.

Read More: Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terror groups

He said that the security in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan as well as the region, underscoring the purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations in the political, economic, trade and transit sectors.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq vowed to look forward to meaningful meetings with the Interim Afghan ministers to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and advance the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Notably, Pakistani security forces are regularly thwarting infiltration attempts at the Pak-Afghan border as Islamabad repeatedly called on the Afghan authorities to take action against the terrorist elements having hideouts in Afghanistan and risking not only Pakistan’s peace but also the whole region.