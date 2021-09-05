Parents’ nod sought for vaccination of grade 9 to 12 students in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to begin COVID vaccination for grade 9 to 12 students across provincial schools and colleges from Monday (tomorrow) linking it with a permission certificate from parents, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

During a meeting chaired by provincial education minister Sardar Shah today, it was agreed to go ahead with the suggestion of the health department to launch a vaccination drive for grade 9 to 12 students from Monday.

“The global cities are returning to normalcy after vaccination drives,” the minister said as the meeting decided to seek permission certificates from parents for the COVID vaccination process.

The associations representing parents and schools will be taken into confidence before the immunization process, it was agreed during the session.

The meeting headed by Sardar Shah also decided to review schools’ registration, their numbers and facilities provided by them and salaries paid to their teachers and other staffers.

“The schools had to pay minimum wage to the teachers,” Sardar Shah said and added that he would not allow any school to expel any student over delay in payment of a fee.

Schools in Sindh on August 30 reopened with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), after they were allowed to remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days besides also ensuring a 100 percent vaccination of their teaching and non-teaching staff.

All educational institutions had to ensure 100 percent compliance with COVID-19 SOPs as random PCR tests will be conducted by the health department as and when required.