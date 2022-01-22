Passengers traveling abroad to get free COVID booster shots

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided against charging fees for booster shots of COVID vaccine from passengers travelling abroad, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives have been conveyed to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and provinces by the national health ministry.

The ministry in its directive said that the passengers travelling abroad could now receive their booster shots after showing their travel documents to the health officials.

In August 2021, the federal government decided to administer booster COVID vaccine shots for people travelling abroad and announced a fee in this regard to be submitted at the National Bank of Pakistan.

A fee of Rs1270 was fixed for those willing to receive booster shots and they had to submit the money to the designated branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

On December 01,amidst the threat of transmission of new Covid strain ‘Omicron’ to Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a booster jab for people to strengthen their protection against the new variant.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response authorised booster shots for three groups of people including healthcare workers, those aged 50 and above and people who are immunocompromised.

The booster shot will be free of cost and can be administered at least six months after the administration of the last dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

