PCB chairman urges swift upgrade plan for Karachi stadium

KARACHI: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities and directed to finalize the upgrade plan of Karachi’s National Stadium at the earliest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 final, chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the National Stadium Karachi and expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities.

During his visit, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PCB Salman Naseer and the manager of the National Cricket Stadium briefed him about the facilities for the spectators in the stadium.

Naqvi inspected various enclosures, and boxes and expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities provided in the stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the relevant authorities to finalize the upgrade plan and directed to prepare the best pitches for the international matches of National Stadium Karachi at the earliest.

Furthermore, he issued directives for the enhancement and embellishment of the stadium building and surrounding enclosure, aiming to provide a more visually appealing experience for fans and asked that constant and special attention be paid to the maintenance of the stadium.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi also met the groundsmen of the stadium and appreciated their efforts in maintaining the ground.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy in January 2025. Consequently, efforts to upgrade the existing stadiums across the country are currently in progress to meet the requirements of this prestigious event.

Meanwhile, PCB is also set to host a tri-nation cricket tournament next year.

The Chairman of PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with counterparts from the South Africa and New Zealand cricket boards in Dubai.

During these discussions, plans were finalized for a tri-nation cricket tournament scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February 2025.

The tournament, titled the Tri-Series, will feature matches between Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand.

It was agreed that the teams from South Africa and New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan at the end of January to participate in the tournament.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended invitations for the upcoming tour of Pakistan to both counterparts, emphasizing the importance of international cricket returning to the country.