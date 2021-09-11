PDM announces power show in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public rally in Faisalabad on October 16, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This was announced by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) president Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, who is also a part of a multi-party opposition alliance.

He said that PDM will hold a public gathering in Faisalabad’a Dhobi Ghat ground on October 16.

On Friday, the spokesperson of the opposition’s alliance, Hafiz Hamdullah had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its convention in Islamabad on September 26.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the PDM working committee under the chair of Maulana Fazlur Rehman which was attended by central leaders of the opposition parties.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Aftab Sherpao, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akram Durani and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the opposition leadership mulled over the joint strategy to take forward the anti-government movement besides finalising the date and features of the upcoming road caravan.

The opposition parties have also discussed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and the current situation of Afghanistan besides holding consultations over the PDM-led rallies.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government. The opposition parties alliance had decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.