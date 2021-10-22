PDM kicks off protests against price hike today

KARACHI: The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will kick off its protest drive against price hikes today.

Protest rallies will be taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities after Friday prayers. Leaders of the PDM constituent parties will lead these rallies.

In Karachi, a rally will be held at Empress Market at 3pm. In Lahore, a rally will be taken out from the Jain Mandir Chowk.

Protests will also be held in different district and divisional headquarters of Punjab, including Sargodha, Mianwali and Bakhar. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), rallies will be taken out in Peshawar, Swat and Shangla.

In a video message on Oct 20, JUI-F Sindh secretary-general Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that PDM will kick off protests across the province from October 22 (Friday).

JUI-F chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman would reach Karachi to lead a protest rally against inflation, he said, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter leadership would also participate in the protest demonstration.

“The PDM will hold a massive protest demonstration at Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar on October 22 after Friday prayers,” the JUI-F general secretary said.

