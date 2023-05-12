PDM leaders meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Aftab Sherpao demanded PM Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the flour shortage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He said that the supply of wheat to KP is suspended from Punjab.

The premier summoned a high-level session on Saturday to address the issue of flour shortage in KP. Punjab chief secretary, secretary food and other officials were summoned to the upcoming session.

Moreover, Sherpao also apprised PM Sharif about reservations against the digital census. The premier assured Aftab Sherpao of addressing his reservations against the census.

Earlier in the day, former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif suggested to organise a power show outside the Supreme Court (SC) during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads sessions, sources said.

The PDM heads session was held under the chair of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad today. During the session, Nawaz Sharif suggested to stage a power show outside the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

Sources said that some PDM leaders expressed fear of confrontation in case of organising a protest. It was learnt that the PDM leaders will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

While addressing a press conference, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that ‘criminal’ Imran Khan is being given protection after he was arrested Rs60 billion corruption case.