PDM summons meeting to decide on Islamabad long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of top party leaders on October 11 to discuss various matters including Islamabad long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the PML-N secretariat.

The session would be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition party leaders.

The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Islamabad long march, electoral reforms and inflation.

The opposition leadership would mull over the joint strategy to take forward the anti-government movement besides finalising the date and features of the upcoming road caravan.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had decided to focus on Punjab as the centre of its protest movement against the government. The opposition parties alliance had decided to hold public meetings and road caravans in Punjab.

The multi-party alliance had announced to hold a public rally in Faisalabad on October 16.

This was announced by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) president Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, who is also a part of a multi-party opposition alliance.

He said that PDM will hold a public gathering in Faisalabad’a Dhobi Ghat ground on October 16.

