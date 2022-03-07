PDM, PPP undecided on final date of no-trust move: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are still undecided on the final date of the no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The opposition parties have once again failed to finalise the date of bringing a no-trust move against the incumbent government except for reiterating their agreement to go for a no-confidence motion, sources told ARY News.

In the recent meeting of the opposition’s top leaders in Islamabad today, It was decided to bring the no-trust move at an appropriate time.

‘Legal experts given important task’

While talking to journalists, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the opposition was not disappointed over the recent political developments. He claimed that there is no delay being made in the no-trust move against the PTI government.

He said that they are not waiting for some telephone calls to go ahead with their plan.

“PPP is currently busy in its long march. Today’s session was also attended by the legal experts of all opposition parties who have mulled over the matters related to the no-trust move. I think that the opposition parties with send their representatives in the PPP’s long march.”

“The opposition has numbers needed for the success of the no-trust move. There is no deadlock on the move, however, we will observe the role of the speaker [National Assembly] before bringing the no-confidence motion,” said Yousaf Raza Gillani.

“Legal experts have been given the responsibility to review the role of the Speaker NA. The top leaders of the [anti-government] movement have also held a separate meeting today.”

While responding to a question, Gillani replied that the opposition leaders were currently planning to bring the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

