PDM to decide on long march, resigning from assemblies on Dec 6

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a session of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 6 (Monday), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, the Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a summit on December 6 where the central leaders of the opposition alliance will decide on a long march, Lahore march and tendering resignations from assemblies.

Read: OPPOSITION TO APPROACH SC AGAINST EVM LEGISLATION, DECIDES PDM

A session will be held in Islamabad with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, he said.

In a previous meeting, the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to launch ‘Mehngai’ march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

PML-N, PPP, other opposition parties agree on joint anti-govt strategy

The decision was taken at the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), convened on an urgent basis by the alliance’s president, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament.

The opposition alliance had decided to launch the ‘Mehngai’ march or Inflation march in all provinces. ‘Mehngai’ marches would be held in Quetta, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

