PDM urges MQM-P to boycott NA by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The ruling coalition contacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set condition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Sources told ARY news that the MQM-P will make a decision after considering all of the facts on the ground. “The circumstances of Punjab were different from Sindh and Karachi,” sources said while quoting MQM-P said.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Sources told ARY News that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refuses to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P.

PPP leadership was divided on boycotting the polls as majority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections. “The PDM would suffer a political damage if both the parties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

Earlier on February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

Sources said that a PML-N delegation met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and requested to not contest the upcoming by-polls. The PML-N leaders expressed fear that it is an inappropriate time to contest the elections.

They said that the defeat in the by-elections will impact the vote bank of the coalition parties in the general polls.

They expressed suspicions that another wave of inflation following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement will increase disappointment among the voters.

Sources said that PML-N has also requested other political parties in Karachi to avoid taking part in the upcoming by-elections.

