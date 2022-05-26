Pearl Continental hotel roof collapses, one dead, three injured

Karachi: The roof of a hall inside Pearl Continental (PC) hotel collapsed leaving one dead and at least three injured, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, one person has been reported dead while at least three have been injured in the collapse. The injured people have been transferred to the civil hospital in Karachi for medical assistance, they added.

The roof collapsed when a function was going on inside the hall at PC hotel.

Moreover, a big number of high-profile and foreign officials often stay at PC hotels.

