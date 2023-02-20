People behind Liaquat Ali, Benazir Bhutto murder to be exposed soon: Wassan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has claimed that the people behind the assassinations of former prime ministers Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto would be exposed soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the PPP leader claimed the people involved in the assassinations of former prime ministers – Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto – in the ongoing year.

Speaking of the general elections, the PPP leader said that elections can be held in October, adding that it would be difficult for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to win the polls.

He also claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) will merge into Pakistan People’s Party, saying that they have no other option than PPP.

Manzoor Wassan further claimed that more audios and videos would be leaked this year, adding that the new leaks would not only feature politicians, but institutions also.

Read More: Imran Khan pens letter to CJP, other SC judges over audio leaks

Earlier in Feb, another audio recording, purportedly that of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who was recently reinstated by Supreme Court (SC) was emerged.

In the audio clip, available with ARY News, the former Punjab minister can allegedly be heard talking about reinstatement orders with CCPO Lahore Dogar.

The audio leak comes a day after the Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO after suspending his transfer order made by Mohsin Naqvi led interim Punjab govt.

“Imran Khan is concerned about your reinstatement,” a woman, believed to be Yasmin Rashid, can be heard speaking to another person believed to be CCPO Lahore. “I had told Khan sahab that orders were yet not received,” she said in a telephonic conversation.

Comments