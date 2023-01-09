CM Pervaiz Elahi meets Imran Khan, discuss Punjab’s political situation  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and discussed provincial political situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Punjab chief minister called on former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Rasikh Elahi – son of chief minister – also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, matters related to vote of confidence, Punjab Assembly, provincial political situation, and flour crisis came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan lambasted the ruling coalition for ‘destroying’ the country’s economy, saying that the rising inflation has crippled the people of Pakistan.

“They [the government] should be ashamed of begging in Geneva,” the PTI Chief said, adding that the ‘incompetent’ rulers would return empty-handed even from the conference.

Meanwhile, CM Pervaiz Elahi said no one should be speculative about Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) support for Imran Khan. “We will always stand by the decision taken by PTI chief,” he reiterated.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said the opposition was daydreaming about coming to power in the province as it did not have required vote count to bring about a vote of no-confidence against him in the assembly.

Earlier in December, legal experts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

The legal experts informed Imran Khan that the Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11 as the matter has been conditionally attached to the court’s verdict.

The former premier was also informed that the legal status of a no-confidence motion also ended after Speaker Sibtain’s ruling.

Read more: Speaker Sibtain Khan says ‘Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved till Jan 11’

Legal experts were of opinion that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has to ask CM Pervaiz Elahi again to take a vote of confidence from the house.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

Comments