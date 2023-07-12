Pervaiz Elahi not released from camp jail despite bail order

LAHORE: The jail authorities have rejected to release former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi who secured bail in suspicious transactions case yesterday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pervaiz Elahi has not been released from the camp jail in Lahore despite bail orders issued by the banking court yesterday in suspicious transactions case.

The jail officials said that surety bonds were not submitted to the banking court nor the jail authorities received robkar (mandamus) regarding Pervaiz Elahi, therefore, his release is not possible today.

Yesterday, a banking court granted bail to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi in suspicious transactions case.

During the hearing, the banking court’s judge Aslam Gondal said that it would be unjust to keep Pervaiz Elahi in jail.

Later, the banking court approved the PTI president’s bail in the case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The PTI president has been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

The court expressed outrage over the investigation officer’s (IO) to present the record of the case and issued his arrest warrant.

The judge observed that the former chief minister was not nominated in the First Information Report (FIR), whereas, co-accused Saira Anwar has already been granted bail by the court.

The PTI president is currently on judicial remand in jail and further investigation is not needed anymore, the judge remarked.

Earlier, the FIA lodged a money laundering case against Pervaiz on charges of suspicious transactions.

The former CM was immediately taken into custody by FIA after he secured bail in a corruption case on June 26.