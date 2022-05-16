Pervaiz Elahi offers mediation between Imran Khan, establishment

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has offered mediation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the establishment.

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Pervaiz Elahi recommended Imran Khan target his political opponents instead of the military establishment. “I am ready to play my role in improving relations between Imran Khan and the establishment.”

The Punjab Assembly speaker said that he has always asked Imran Khan during his meetings with him to refrain from fighting with the establishment as the prime target should be the political opponents.

Regarding the neutrality of the institution, Pervaiz Elahi said that the military institution proved itself apolitical as it did not react after the success of the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q top leader admitted that there were ups and downs of ties between Imran Khan and the military establishment over the foreign policy but it was resolved. He added that he is trying to improve ties between Khan and the establishment.

“Imran Khan wants immediate organisation of the National Assembly (NA) elections, whereas, the provincial governments will complete their terms. Khan has also hinted at Islamabad’s long march to demand fresh elections at the earliest.”

The PML-Q chief asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to rule and deliver stability and prosperity to the nationals instead of involving other elements to support him. The present prime minister should work on reducing the essential commodities’ prices, resolving the issue of power outages and reviving the national economy.

Regarding his ties with the Sharif brothers, Pervaiz Elahi said that they have always deceived them all the time in the last 22 years.

He ruled out any conflict with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said that Tariq Bashir Cheema is a minister in the present government while he is also the PML-Q general secretary at this time. He said that all of them will return home after losing their ministries.

