Pervaiz Elahi reacts to Rana Sanaullah’s statement on audio leak

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has reacted to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement on the alleged audio leak and said that the government wanted to jail its opponents in fake cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Regarding the audio leak, Pervaiz Elahi said that there is nothing wrong in the audio conversation. He said that his conversation with the lawyer about Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case was given the wrong angle.

He said that Punjab Assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti is missing for 10 days and his wife appealed to the Supreme Court (SC) for his recovery. He slammed Rana Sanaullah saying that the government is trying to declare people guilty for approaching the court via lawyers.

The former CM alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is running an organised campaign to malign the judiciary. “We have always respected the judiciary and the courts are currently the centre of hope for the nation.”

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader said that the government is using all tactics of political vengeance and it is trying to jail its opponents in fake cases.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi after a purported audio leak surfaced today.

While addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah played the leaked audio conversation of former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi in which he was allegedly talking about managing the courts.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Pervaiz Elahi after the forensic audit of the audio conversation.

He added prima facie, Pervaiz Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case. The interior minister said that the agency has been directed to consult the law ministry.

He said that the former Punjab CM was fearlessly managing the top court of the country. He demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) take notice of the audio conversation.

