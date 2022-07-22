CM Punjab election: Pervaiz Elahi says Dost Mazari committed ‘treason’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Pervaiz Elahi has strongly rejected the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the chief minister (CM) election, saying that the latter has committed treason, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore Registry, Pervaiz Elahi said that he had a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly. “I have won the election, but the deputy speaker ruled against me,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi refused to answer a question regarding PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, saying that his party members were not aware of the letter written to Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Terming Mazari’s ruling a contempt of court, he said the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker has committed treason and Article 6 reference should be filed against him.

The statement came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

