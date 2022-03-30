Pervaiz Elahi steps in with ‘backdoor contacts’ to woo back MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: Following PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s announcement of an agreement reached between the joint opposition and MQM-P, PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has stepped in with “backdoor contacts” to woo the coalition partner back into the government fold, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the Punjab Assembly speaker is making efforts to make talks between the government and MQM-P successful.

Elahi was to meet the Tareen group at 2pm today but the schedule of the meeting has been changed due to his engagements in Islamabad and it would likely take place later today after the PML-Q leader’s arrival in Lahore, the sources said.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

