Pervaiz Elahi to be produced before Gujranwala court tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi will be produced before the anti-corruption court in Gujranwala tomorrow, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials told the media that Pervaiz Elahi was arrested by its Gujranwala chapter in connection with a corruption case. The PTI president was facing two corruption cases in Gujranwala and Gujrat.

They said that Pervaiz’s bail was cancelled in the Gujranwala case on June 1. They added that the former Punjab CM will be produced before the anti-corruption court in Gujranwala tomorrow.

The authorities summoned elite force to transfer Pervaiz Elahi to Gujranwala.

The ACE officials have departed for Gujranwala after taking PTI president into custody.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in graft case.

A district court in Lahore today discharged PTI President Parvez Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza heard the anti-corruption cases registered against Elahi in Gujranwala and Lahore. Pervaiz Elahi was produced before the Lahore court in two corruption cases wherein the anti-graft watchdog sought 14-day physical remand.

As per the order, the Lahore court termed the case against Elahi not “well-founded” as per the ACE investigation and inquiry. It further ordered the PTI leader’s “immediate release if not required in any other criminal case”.

Moments after the release, the PTI leader was arrested in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI President was taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials and a police team from his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore on Thursday evening.

The senior politician was not appearing before the court despite the cancellation of bail. The PTI president’s residence was raided by ACE and police officials multiple times since the cancellation of his bail.

According to the ACE officials, Elahi was arrested in a Rs700 million corruption case.

It should be noted that two corruption cases have been registered in Gujranwala against the former Punjab chief minister while one case has been lodged in Lahore.