Pervaiz Elahi wants govt to take ‘timely’ decisions: sources

LAHORE: Amid a flurry of political developments ahead of no-confidence move against PM Imran Khan, Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asked the government to take ‘timely’ decisions, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The message was conveyed by the government’s key ally during a meeting with the Punjab ministers, who contacted him earlier in the day.

“The meeting discussed alleged contact of over two dozen members of the treasury with Aleem Khan,” they said and added that the provincial ministers also handed over a special message of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi.

Read more: No-confidence move likely within 48 hours: Fazlur Rehman

“It is need of the hour that government should come forward and take decisions,” he was quoted as saying by the sources. The situation is slipping from the hands of the government in no time, the speaker added.

Elahi further said that the one who takes timely decisions in politics, take the leverage over its opponents.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to soothe estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen amid opposition’s no-trust move plan.

Comments