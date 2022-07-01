Pervaiz Elahi welcomes SC verdict on Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on Friday regarding the chief minister’s elections and termed it the victory of democracy and law, ARY News reported.

Pervaiz Elahi, while talking to journalists, said, “Today’s ruling of the top court is very good. The top court accepts our requests. The PA session will be held at the assembly building and in accordance with the rulers but not on the basis of favouritism.”

He said that Hamza Shahbaz has also assured the top court of not using police force nor political interference. He added that the House will be completed by July 22 before the Punjab CM election.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the same environment of tolerance exhibited in the courtroom should be adopted outside as it is the democracy.

“Today’s decision is the victory of democracy and us. Today’s decision is also the victory of the Constitution and the law. The verdict was given on the merit of justice.”

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The top court’s decision came after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection.

