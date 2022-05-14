Pervez Khattak threatens nationwide shutdown

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak has threatened a nationwide shutdown if hurdles are created for Imran Khan’s Kohat public gathering, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing a workers’ convention organised by Insaf Students Federal (ISF) in Kohat, Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan wanted to take the nation out of slavery.

He said that the situation will be worsened if the government delays the announcement of the election schedule. He asked the participants to reach Islamabad following the call of Imran Khan.

He expressed hopes that PTI is seeking to win a two-thirds majority in the next election to form a strong government in the Centre for being able to formulate laws in national interests.

Khattak threatened a nationwide shutdown if the present government tries to create hurdles in Kohat’s public gathering on May 17. He said that he will not tolerate factions in the political party and that violators will face strict action.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced a series of power shows against the present government after his ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan addressed a massive power show in Sialkot on Saturday, whereas, he is scheduled to address the next public meeting in Swabi on Sunday (today).

