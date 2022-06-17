Pervez Musharraf’s family agrees to shift him to Pakistan

DUBAI: The family of former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who is undergoing treatment in Dubai, has agreed to shift him to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The former president has been undergoing treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last four years. The final decision on the former president’s return to Pakistan will be made on the instructions of doctors.

A few days earlier, Musharraf’s family clarified that he was not on ventilator but has been hospitalised for the last three weeks. The family issued a clarification after the false reports of his demise started circulating on social media.

In a Twitter message, the family said, “[He is] going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

The DG ISPR further said that the family of Pervez Musharraf was contacted for his repatriation and all arrangements would be made only after their permission.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that the government should facilitate the former president if he wants to return to Pakistan.

میری پرویز مشرف سے کوئی ذاتی دشمنی یا عناد نہیں۔ نہیں چاہتا کہ اپنے پیاروں کے بارے میں جو صدمے مجھے سہنا پڑے، وہ کسی اور کو بھی سہنا پڑیں۔ ان کی صحت کے لیے اللّہ تعالی سے دعاگو ہوں۔ وہ واپس آنا چاہیں تو حکومت سہولت فراہم کرے۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) June 14, 2022

In a Twitter statement, Nawaz Sharif said, ”I have no personal enmity with Pervez Musharraf. I don’t want anyone to undergo the pain for their loved ones which I had to endure. I pray to Allah for his health.”

