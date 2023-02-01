Peshawar blast: 11-year-old boy recalls final meeting with martyred father 

PESHAWAR: An 11-year-old boy, the son of policeman Irfan who embraced martyred in a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines, recalled his final meeting with his father, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News, 11-year-old son – named Arsalan – said he last met his father on Friday, when the martyred policeman returned from his duty and brought things for the children.

“My father always helped us in our studies,” the boy said, expressing deep sorrow over his ‘big loss’.

Meanwhile, Irfan’s brother Muhammad Zahid said that the policeman had faced ‘many dangerous situations’ on his duty, but he never got afraid of any situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Read More: Peshawar blast: PM calls for unity against ‘anti-Pakistan elements’

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

Comments