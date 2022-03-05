Peshawar blast: 2 suspects detained as CTD begins probe

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has started an investigation into Friday’s horrific attack on a mosque in the Koocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

Sources told ARY News that a special investigation team of the CTD has detained two suspects in connection with the investigation into the blast.

Also Read: Peshawar Blast: Eye witness narrates the horror

Police said the lone suicide attacker fired shots at the policeman deployed at the gate of the mosque before entering the premises. Seven spent bullet casings of a 9mm pistol were found at the blast site, they added.

The CTD team has recorded statements of those injured in the blast besides checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in different areas of the city.

Sketches of the suicide attacker and his two facilitators have been made, a police official said, adding that body parts found at the site have been sent to a lab for a blood test.

Also Read: Peshawar blast: PM says security agencies going after terrorists with full force

Meanwhile, the station house officer (SHO) of Khan Raziq police station has written a letter to the CTD for registration of an FIR of the incident under murder, attempted murder and terrorism sections.

At least 57 worshippers lost their lives and more than 150 others got injured when a suicide attacker blew up himself inside a mosque in the Koocha Risaldar area of the city on Friday.

Comments