Peshawar blast: Rs10m reward announced for information on bomber

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has announced a Rs10 million reward for anyone providing information about the bomber, who blew himself at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines, and his facilitators, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) released photographs of the suicide bomber and offered a reward of Rs10 million to anyone providing information about the attacker and his facilitators.

پشاور پولیس لائنز مسجد میں خودکش حملہ آور اور اس کے سہولت کاروں کے بارے میں معلومات دینے والے کو ایک کروڑ روپے 10,000,000 نقد انعام دیا جائیگا۔ اطلاع دینے والے کا نام صیغہ راز میں رکھا جائیگا۔ Landline : 091-9212591/091-9212518-19

WhatsApps : 0315-9135456 pic.twitter.com/VsYvZRleLF — KP Police (@KP_Police1) February 6, 2023

In the photographs released by the police, the suicide bomber could be seen wearing a mask before the attack – that killed over 100 people and injured 169 people.

Earlier in the day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police banned wearing jackets inside police lines mosque in the aftermath of Peshawar suicide blast. The KP police also banned entering the line’s mosque territory wearing helmet.

The details were revealed by KP police that TNA explosives were used in Peshawar Mosque blast. The suicide attacker exploded his jacket in the old part of the mosque where no pillar was built. The roof was is standing with the help of just bricks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Read More: Peshawar blast: PM calls for unity against ‘anti-Pakistan elements’

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

Comments