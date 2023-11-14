Peshawar: Bride turns out to be mastermind of groom’s murder

PESHAWAR: A bride turned out to be the mastermind of her groom’s murder in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A newly-wed man Adnan was killed and his brother sustained injuries in a firing incident on the wedding car that took place on Peshawar’s Charsadda Road in the vicinity of the Faqeerabad police station on November 11.

Police conducted a thorough probe into the firing incident and arrested the prime suspect Jalal in the murder case. During the interrogation, it emerged that the assassination plan was prepared by the ‘bride’.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told the media that the prime suspect and the bride wanted to marry but the parents of both accused rejected the proposals. Later, they decided to murder the groom.

The prime suspect Jalal opened fire at groom’s car in which he lost his life. Police also arrested the woman over murder charges besides recovering the weapon used in the gun attack from Jalal’s possession.

